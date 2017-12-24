Billionaire Daughter, Temi Otedola Set To Be Married By ‘Leg Over’ Crooner, Mr Eazi – Watch Video

244OgeKweFoli153

The beautiful daughters of business mogul, Femi Otedola may soon be walked down the aisle anytime soon.

Dj Cuppy in a recent post she declared she wished to settle down coming 2018 while her younger sister, Temi Otedola who has been in a romantic affair with ‘Leg Over’ crooner, Mr Eazi is set to be taken away any moment from now.Watch the video:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Visited 8 times, 2 visits today)