Billionaire Daughter, Temi Otedola Set To Be Married By ‘Leg Over’ Crooner, Mr Eazi – Watch Video

December 24, 2017   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

The beautiful daughters of business mogul, Femi Otedola may soon be walked down the aisle anytime soon.

Dj Cuppy in a recent post she declared she wished to settle down coming 2018 while her younger sister, Temi Otedola who has been in a romantic affair with ‘Leg Over’ crooner, Mr Eazi is set to be taken away any moment from now.Watch the video:

(Visited 8 times, 2 visits today)
Posted in: Entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *