Billionaire Daughter, Temi Otedola Set To Be Married By ‘Leg Over’ Crooner, Mr Eazi – Watch Video
The beautiful daughters of business mogul, Femi Otedola may soon be walked down the aisle anytime soon.
Dj Cuppy in a recent post she declared she wished to settle down coming 2018 while her younger sister, Temi Otedola who has been in a romantic affair with ‘Leg Over’ crooner, Mr Eazi is set to be taken away any moment from now.Watch the video:
