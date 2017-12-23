244OgeKweFoli153

The Winners’ Chapel International branch in Ghana has graduated 2,155 youth who were equipped by the church with employable skills.

The training programme had individuals acquiring skills in fashion design, craft and cosmetology, engineering, graphic designing, web designing, agric production and export.

Others were also trained in decoration and event management, soap and cake making, bead making among others.Beneficiaries who were drawn from across the country especially in Accra, were taken through the skills training.

The programme which commenced in 2016, had 300 people, followed by the second with 1,300 people.

Addressing the media, National Pastor for Winners Chapel International, Pastor Muyiwa James, said the church is aiming at training a minimum of 5000 people by the close of 2017.

He explained that the training programme was to help people take hold of their economic lives.

“It has been put together to help people. A lot of people are out there without jobs, no means of livelihood so we decided to train and empower them for free. This training involved everybody whether white, black, short, tall, Muslim, pagan etc. It is the hope of the church that by the end of this we should empower at least 5000 people and I can see that coming to pass,” he added.

