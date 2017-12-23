244OgeKweFoli153

The Technical University in Ibadan is set to begin operation in January 2018 five years after the National Universities Commision, NUC officially recognised the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Ayobami Salami while meeting with pressmen announced that the university would commence academic activities from Sunday, January 7, 2018.According to the VC, the University which was accredited by Oyo State Government will commence operations with 15 courses.

He said, “I wish to underscore the point that some of the 15 courses are relatively new in Nigerian universities. Take Cybersecurity for example. We want to be foremost in providing solutions to the aches of cybercrime in all its variegated colourations.

“Similarly, our Biomedical Engineering seeks to fill the yawning gap evident in the lack of technical-know-how for the repair of high-tech hospital equipment. We intend to train the requisite manpower to help stem the tide of abandoned broken hospital apparatus,

Apart from these, Salami also listed Software Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering as part of the accredited programmes the university would offer its pioneer students.

Salami also said that the institution has added additional two faculties to the existing ones- Centre for Entrepreneurial and Vocational Studies and the Centre for Language and General Studies to provide a well-rounded education.

