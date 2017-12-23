244OgeKweFoli153

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde lost her iPhone last at Eko hotel, during the Miss Nigeria pageant where she was a judge.

She has taken to her Instagram to plead with the public for their help. She wrote;

“So Sad My New Iphone Red 128g, sn:- DNPT9PP8HX98 was stolen last Night During #MissNigeria at the Eko hotel just as I was rounding up with the Judging duties… Pls If you picked it or know Someone who did? It can’t be used its Locked. However very valuable contacts will be lost. Pls help return. Contact @redhotconcepts if you pls have any info.

In many countries today, you Must Register your handset just like you do your Sim. Nigeria should adopt same to reduce phone theft.”

