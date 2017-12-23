Recent Posts
Man Graduates With 4.0CGPA In Masters In USA After Being Mocked By Dad’s Friend
A Twitter user who graduated with a perfect 4.0 CGPA shared photos from his Msc graduation ceremony in Texas, USA and narrated how his dad’s friend advised his dad not to send him for his masters in the US because he graduated with less than 2.1 during his B.sc in Nigeria.
