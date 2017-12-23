244OgeKweFoli153

The Imo state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has directed that civil servants in the state should vacate for the Christmas holiday today, Friday, December 22, 2017. They will resume on Monday, January 8, 2018.

According to a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, workers on essential duties are exempted from this development.

