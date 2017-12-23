244OgeKweFoli153

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, today signed the N98.6billion 2018 budget into law. The 2018 budget was passed by the state House of Assembly on December 19,2017

Signing the Appropriation Bill at the Government House, Ado Ekiti, Fayose hailed the legislators for prompt passage of the budget.Fayose said: “This is the last budget I will sign as governor of Ekiti having done the little God has helped me to do. I commend the Assembly for standing by me. It is my prayer that this Assembly will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“You have demonstrated responsible leadership. I’m not in doubt record will show you as one of the best Assemblies we ever had in the history of Ekiti.”

