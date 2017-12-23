244OgeKweFoli153

Fidelity Bank has deployed innovative solution for the collection of internally generated revenue (IGR) in Lagos State, as part of moves to change the face of service, and create total customer experience in the industry.

Working in conjunction with the state government, the bank developed the tax collection/payment solution through its Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel (*770#).

The solution, acclaimed to be the first of its kind in the industry, is in response to some of the challenges faced in making tax payments and remittances to the state.

The Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Richard Madiebo, said the introduction of the USSD for the payment of taxes is an innovative step that enables the average taxpayer fulfil his or her obligations to government conveniently.“This payment option is borne largely from our desire to always provide easy and convenient payment channels to the semi-formal and informal tax markets in Nigeria,” he said.

Madiebo added that tax payers can now make payment efficiently and this would eventually lead to a reduction of leakages in the system for the State.

Fidelity Bank has, over the years, positioned itself as a key player in the matters of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across federal and state mandates.

It had successfully deployed easy and convenient payment solutions in Anambra, Abia, Imo, Kano, and Sokoto states through Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, Automated Electronic Motor Vehicle License, Land Registry Automation Processes, and web payment platforms.

The Head, Enterprise Solutions, Zee Agetua, expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government for the partnership, adding that the lender is committed to helping to improve its IGR position.

The Guardian

