244OgeKweFoli153

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz have sparked engagement rumours after sporting matching rings.

Although the eldest Beckham child is back in blighty for Christmas, girlfriend Chloe is keeping their romance alive by sharing a series of steamy snaps on social media.

The latest picture is a cosy black and white selfie of the pair – which fans pointed out shows the cute couple wearing matching rings on their wedding finger.

Chloe and Brooklyn, who rekindled their romance over the summer, look more in love than ever in the arty snap.

Fans rushed to Instagram to congratulate the couple – but it appears they may just be sporting matching signet rings

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)