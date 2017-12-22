Recent Posts
- Star Actress, Omotola Jalade Loses Her Expensive Phone At Eko Hotels, Pleads For The Return
- Unbelievable : Wife Of Nigerian Doctor Admits Having S*x With 17-Year-Old Student In US
- Governor Okorocha Gives Workers 18 Days Christmas Holiday
- Paul Okoye Shows Off His Three Children – Photo
- House of Commons Deputy Speaker’s Daughter Hangs Self.
- Emma Forbes Shows Off Youthful Figure In Swimsuit
See How Nigerian Man Transformed Old & Abandoned Peugeot 504 Car -Photos
A Nigerian man, Frank Blaise has received accolades for his outstanding body work and car pimping ability after he redesigned an abandoned and rickety Peugeot 504 vehicle in Enugu.
The creative man totally refurbished the old vehicle, both the interior and exterior to look absolutely breathtaking. See more photos…
(Visited 10 times, 6 visits today)
Leave a Reply