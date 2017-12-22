See How Nigerian Man Transformed Old & Abandoned Peugeot 504 Car -Photos

December 22, 2017   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

A Nigerian man, Frank Blaise has received accolades for his outstanding body work and car pimping ability after he redesigned an abandoned and rickety Peugeot 504 vehicle in Enugu.

The creative man totally refurbished the old vehicle, both the interior and exterior to look absolutely breathtaking. See more photos…

(Visited 10 times, 6 visits today)
Posted in: Entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *