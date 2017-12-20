After big gains over the last two days, U.S. stocks declined Tuesday after the House of Representative approved the Republican-backed tax bill, which would lower corporate tax rates.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index declined 8.69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,681.47.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 37.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,754.75.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 30.91 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,963.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks skidded 12.17 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,536.75.For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.66 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is up 103.01 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 27.27 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.32 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 442.64 points, or 19.8 percent.

The Dow is up 4,992.15 points, or 25.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,580.73 points, or 29.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 179.62 points, or 13.2 percent.

foxbusiness.com

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)