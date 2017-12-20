American singer Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian…
Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Shares Cosy Family Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo‘s girlfriend treated fans to another look at their adorable family after welcoming little girl Alana Martina back in November.
Georgina Rodriguez uploaded a shot of the Portugese footballer, twins Matteo and Eva, seven-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, and the newest addition to the family all lounging at home.The 23-year-old, who is dressed casually in grey jogging bottoms and a top is cradling Alana Martina, while the 32-year-old football star, who is dressed equally as casually in a comfy colour coordinated look, is cradling little Eva.
And a beaming Cristiano Jr is holding onto little Matteo, who is dressed in a light blue babygro.
She wrote: “Create love with you and make life with you.”
(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
Leave a Reply