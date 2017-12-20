Cristiano Ronaldo‘s girlfriend treated fans to another look at their adorable family after welcoming little girl Alana Martina back in November.

Georgina Rodriguez uploaded a shot of the Portugese footballer, twins Matteo and Eva, seven-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, and the newest addition to the family all lounging at home.The 23-year-old, who is dressed casually in grey jogging bottoms and a top is cradling Alana Martina, while the 32-year-old football star, who is dressed equally as casually in a comfy colour coordinated look, is cradling little Eva.

And a beaming Cristiano Jr is holding onto little Matteo, who is dressed in a light blue babygro.

She wrote: “Create love with you and make life with you.”

