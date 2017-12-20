Dino Melaye is officially the most popular Senator. A Nigerian singer, who goes by the stage name Kach has just released a song and a video titled DINO in honour of the Senator and the Senator himself appeared in the video and gave the ‘Ajekuniya ni oje’ sign!

However many Nigerians have been asking how we got here, lol. Senator Dino doesn’t see it like this o, please watch the video. As for Kach….. CASH ON. Lol.

Watch Music video below

