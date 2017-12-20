Cosmetic Surgery, Motherhood & More! Teaser for Tonto Dikeh’s New Reality Show “King Tonto” on Linda Ikeji TV.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has something juicy coming our way!

The actress has a new reality TV show titled “King Tonto” exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV, which is set to air in 2018.In the teaser released moments ago, we follow Tonto through her day to day activities as she mothers her son King and also undergoes cosmetic surgery, saying her b0dy has been always something she has been ashamed of.

Watch Watch teaser:

