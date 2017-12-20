A Lagosian, Olamilekan Omosehin, has taken to the social networking platform to share graphic photos while narrating how a man who attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old girl in Mushin area of Lagos, was caught by residents and set abl@ze but was saved by security operatives because his ‘juju’ didn’t allow fire to burn him totally.

He shared the photos and wrote;

“An hausa man that kidnapped a 2 year old girl was caught today. And this is what they did to him.“This happened in Mushin. Lagos today, right now. First tym am seeing someone get beaten to this extent and burnt.

“The most amazing tin z dat upon how dey beat and burnt dis guy, he didn’t die, From today I fear hausa charm they wer jex burnin d fooll ooo, fire jex off, d next tin heard poka poka gun shot in d air, police don come. Omo see tearing.

“Ma slippers still dey der sef. What is this world turning to. Lemme goan take ma slippers jaae.”

