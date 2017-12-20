The Management of oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited, has taken its community support a notch higher by offering full scholarships to about 66 physically challenged persons.

The scholarship scheme, which was set up in 2003, to assist persons with physical disabilities including polio, covers primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Some of the beneficiaries, who enjoyed the scholarship from primary school through to tertiary education, have attained professional qualifications in various fields of endeavours including Economics and Law, and a host of others.

The beneficiaries also have the opportunity of working at INTELS after completing their education if they so desired.One of the beneficiaries, Uchechukwu Nwafor, who is an Economics graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, said: “words cannot capture the good works INTELS is doing.

“INTELS has changed my life for good. What INTELS is doing cannot be quantified. The company has been able to make me achieve the desires of my heart. They have empowered me and made me independent. Thanks to INTELS, I am not on the road begging for money or food to eat. No company in Nigeria has ever done what INTELS has done for the physically challenged. They don’t just stop at granting scholarships, they empower you for all your life. Some of us wouldn’t have been able to go to school at all and make meaning out of our lives without INTELS.”

Another beneficiary of the scholarship scheme, Philip Brown, said: “I have said and will always say that through this scholarship scheme that has been going on for many years, most of us with disability can make it in life. INTELS has given us hope. It is not just the scholarship; they are the only ones that also provide employment without discrimination. Today, I am married and happy because of the support, hope and empowerment given to me and others by INTELS.”

INTELS has won several awards and commendation for its exemplary community development and empowerment programmes.

Recently, the company was honoured by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) – an agency of government under the Federal Ministry of Transportation – for its outstanding contribution to the development of its host communities.

Source: Guardian.ng

