The year 2017 has been a great one for Davido even as it is almost coming to an end. While getting ready for his 30 Billion concert, the ”Fall” crooner has nabbed a new endorsement deal with First Bank of Nigeria.

Davido shared the good news on his social media platform alongside the bank’s Instagram handle also sharing a few photos.He wrote:

FirstBank and OBO like that

Oshey! It’s official like that

#30billion concert way like that

27th December @ Eko Hotel like that! #YouFirst

