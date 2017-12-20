Business News (Finance) --First Bank Nigeria Plc has been announced as winner of the â€œBank…
Davido Bags First Bank Endorsement Deal – See How Much
The year 2017 has been a great one for Davido even as it is almost coming to an end. While getting ready for his 30 Billion concert, the ”Fall” crooner has nabbed a new endorsement deal with First Bank of Nigeria.
Davido shared the good news on his social media platform alongside the bank’s Instagram handle also sharing a few photos.He wrote:
FirstBank and OBO like that
Oshey! It’s official like that
#30billion concert way like that
27th December @ Eko Hotel like that! #YouFirst
