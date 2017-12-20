The festive season is here again and it is the time many people travel to different destinations within and outside Nigeria. You know that travelling during this period can be very hectic and stressful. But while the crowds at airports and parks aren’t going anywhere, there are steps you can take to make the experience a little easier. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares ways you can make holiday travel less stressful.

Avoid peak travel dates

The peak travel dates for the festive season are Christmas and New Year. So, if you want to travel and also want to save a lot of money, you should get to your destinations a week or days before these peak travel dates.Book everything well in advance

Book hotels, transfers, tours and other activities well in advance to avoid disappointment and to also get the best deals. Flights and accommodation can even be double the price during peak seasons.

Be flexible

If you’re serious about saving, then being flexible about your departure date or time will potentially save you hundreds of naira. Look out for anti-social timed departures such as very early morning or late at night for the best deals. Avoid travelling out on Friday nights or back on Sunday nights or Monday mornings because these times are always hectic.

Pick a lesser-known destination

Instead of visiting the same places as everyone else, why not explore a new location which is lesser-known and therefore less crowded during peak times? For example, Dubai is a destination Nigerians frequent while Kajuru Castle in Kaduna is a tourism hub that quite a number of people overlook. It is advisable to vacation in Kajuru Castle as this involves little or no stress.

Pack wisely

If you do not want to lose your luggage, pack wisely. This is because almost everyone is travelling at the same time and besides if you overpack, you will find it extremely difficult to navigate with your luggage. A simple carry on bag is fine.

