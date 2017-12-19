This is according to TMZ and despite it might sound funny, TMZ can be trusted 90%. If you ask me, I will give them a 100%, lol… They are mostly accurate!

So Tmz says Selena Gomez‘ mum has been rushed to hospital after a row with her daughter over Justin Bieber. Mandy Teefey was “so worked up” about the new romance she needed to be seen by doctors, the website reports.It is believed Mandy and Selena had a “heated” discussion about the singer – where mum Mandy was left reeling after discovering her daughter was incredibly serious about Biebs.

Selena also told her mum the newly reconciled pair were having couple’s therapy – which sources said threw Mandy off kilter.

Doctors were called after a family member requested a welfare check at a LA hotel – she was then taken to hospital.

Selena, 25, and Justin, 23 who dated on and off from 2011 to 2015 got back together after the pop princess split from The Weeknd. Poor mom!

