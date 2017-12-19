A Philadelphia man’s random act of kindness warmed the internet’s heart this week after he gave his last $20 to help a woman who needed a tank of gas. Now the good karma is coming back to him and, thanks to a GoFundMe page, over $400,000 has been donated to allow Johnny Bobbitt Jr., who was previously homeless, to purchase a home.

In case you missed it: Kate McClure, a New Jersey motorist, found herself stranded with no gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp. Bobbitt was nearby and offered to help the woman. He proceeded to walk a few blocks and use his last $20 to buy her gas.

For weeks following that night, McClure continued to visit Bobbitt and bring him everyday necessities including a jacket, gloves, a hat, warm socks, food, and water. She eventually paid him back for the gas money and gave him a few extra dollars each visit.

After getting to know Bobbitt, McClure decided she wanted to do more for him: she set up a GoFundMe page. Now, 25 days later, the campaign has raised more than $400,000 and has allowed Bobbitt to accomplish a dream he never thought possible: purchasing a home.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money donated will go towards the new home and a 1999 Ford Ranger that Bobbitt has dreamed about for years.

Source: Thisisinsider.com

(Visited 4 times, 7 visits today)