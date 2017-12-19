Some men are naturally shy to approach a lady in public while some don’t even know how to initiate a convo to win a lady’s heart. The thing is, wooing a lady in public is simple and a lot easier than when she is alone.

Here, we have put these 7 tips down to help you be a man.Get Out In Public

You have to put yourself out there to meet girls. If you approach a girl in a dimly-lit alleyway, an abandoned parking lots, or a deserted subway station you will not be successful. Don't do it.

Ensure the girl is old enough to be in the bar or club to save a potentially embarrassing situation.

Bars and clubs. Remember to follow the steps below when approaching a girl in a bar. Not every girl is looking to be approached. Pay attention to body language. It is also harder to carry on a conversation in this environment.

Make Eye Contact:

If you see a girl you’d like to meet, try to make eye contact before talking to her. Once you catch her eye, try to maintain eye contact.

If you repeatedly make eye contact with someone, it could be a sign that she wants you to approach her. Three glances from a girl might signal that she’s interested.

Check Body Language:

While reading another person’s body language, male or female, is NOT an exact science, there are definitely a few behaviors to look for that will signal that the person is not interested in engaging in conversation. Respect the girl’s right to be left alone.

Body language is not everything. Girls are taught from childhood that they must be pleasant no matter what, apparently. If you are going to approach her, pay attention to how she reacts and what she says.

Approach The Girl You Are Interested In.

Start with a simple ice-breaker. Perhaps you are reading the same book, or you noticed she was wearing a shirt that has a band you like. Perhaps the bus is late and you can commiserate with her.

If she is interested she will make that clear: eye contact, smiling, sometimes leaning closer.

Have A Conversation.

This might flow naturally out of your ice-breaker comment, but if not there are several ways to have a conversation.

Be sure to listen when she speaks. You’ll find out more about her, have opportunities to further the conversation, and show her that you are interested in her as a person.

If you’re in a place like a bookstore or comic book store, ask her what her favorite book is.

Make Future Plans.

If she seems interested and you are still interested, try to make plans for a future meet-up.

Give her your phone number or email address. This way she feels in control of the situation. You’ll know for certain that she’s interested if she follows up.

Ask for her phone number or email address. If she says no, leave it. She doesn’t owe you anything further, even if she did enjoy your company.

Be Respectful.

This is the absolute most important part of approaching a lady in public, or in any situation. If she is not interested, back off.

Note, different girls have different tastes in guys, or no taste in guys. One girl might just feel that you’re not her type. However, there might be another girl out there who will think you’re awesome.

