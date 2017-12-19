4 Places in the World You Should Visit at Least Once

“An investment in travel is an investment in yourself.” In view of this saying, it is important to try as much as possible to travel and expose yourself to a wider world. There are so many awesome places to visit in this world, which makes it quite difficult to decide on which to visit, since chances are you cannot visit them all. To make it easier for you to decide, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 awesome places in the world you should visit at least once.

New Zealand

New Zealand has magnificent backdrops with prehistoric forests, picturesque widespread beaches, snowclad mountains and beautiful springs. It also has a distinctive culture caused by the coexistence of the Maori and European people in the country, and is one of the easiest places to travel to because of its well-developed infrastructures and its high quality services, especially in terms of transportation.Japan

Visit Japan to explore a unique blend of tradition and innovation. Japan offers superb religious and cultural heritages that coexist quite beautifully and impressively with state-of-the-art technological and architectural achievements in the present. Mount Fuji, Imperial Palace, Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, the Island Shrine of Itsukushima, Osaka National Park, Chubu-Sangaku National Park and the Japanese Alps are some exciting and notable places to visit when in Japan.

Botswana

This is a premier safari location on the African continent, with large portions of land that consist of national parks and wildlife reserves. So, if you are generally intrigued with nature and wildlife, this is one of the best places to visit for an awesome experience in that line. Chobe and Okavango Delta region are great for viewing wildlife. There is also the Kalahari Desert, Tsodilo Hills and Nxai Pan National Park, which are some of the ‘must-not-miss’ places to visit when on trip to Botswana.

Greece

This wonderfully historical country might have recently undergone an economic crisis, but it still remains a premium tourist hub. It boasts of historic cultural heritages and natural spectacles like beaches, mountains and islands. It really is endowed with stunning natural beauty in diverse forms. Visit Greece to explore the colossal Aegean to the cloud covered peak of Mt. Olympus., the ever bustling historical capital of Greece, Athens and the ‘not-to-be-missed’ Meteora, Santorin, Delphi and Thessaloniki. It is sure to be an experience you’ll never forget.

