Popular musician, Burna Boy has been detained by the Lagos State Police Command and will be charged to court on Monday over allegations of involvement in the robbery of fellow musician, Mr 2kay

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, will be arraigned alongside four members of the robbery gang already in detention.The command had declared him wanted over the incident and he turned himself in to the police headquarters in Lagos on Friday to state his side of the controversial incident.

The ringleader of the robbery gang, Tunmise Omotore had reportedly indicted Burna Boy’s road manager, Joel Kantiock in the robbery attack on Mr 2kay at the Eko Hotel and Suites last month, where the gang had injured Mr 2kay and dispossessed him of belongings.

At arrival at the police headquarters, Burna Boy was reportedly interrogated over the incident and thereafter detained, Vanguard reported.

The State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal was quoted as saying after the interrogation that the state has zero tolerance for any form of crime, adding that there would not be any sacred cows in the battle to rid the state of criminal activities.

