The decision of award-winning hitmaker, Davido to go public about a date with another woman is obviously not going down well with his babymamas.

Superstar singer, Davido, seems to be having a rough time with his baby mamas after his shopping photos with a yet to be identified lady went viral.His first baby mama, Sophia Momodu who moved out of his Atlanta home with their daughter, Imade, after he went to spend time with his 2nd baby mama, Mandy and their daughter, Hailey, wrote on Snapchat ‘Thank God, man no be God’.

The singer’s second babymama, Mandy, who unfollowed Davido on Instagram after photos of his shopping session with a lady surfaced, posted a message about cutting negative vibes in 2018.

Feelers from insiders have it that both parties might stage a protest against Davido’s move to impregnate yet another woman without any plans of marriage in the nearest future.

