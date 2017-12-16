The adult film star Yuri Luv has died at the age of 31 due to an apparent drug overdose.

Luv, whose real name is Yurizan Beltran and had starred in numerous p0rnographic films, was reportedly found in her apartment by the house owner.

“Beltran died of an apparent drug overdose. She was discovered by the owner of the house where she was living in Bellflower, CA. There were pills found near the bed,” said Nickey Milo, a colleague of Beltran who worked closely with her for P0rnStar Platinum and her own website YuriLuv.com.Beltran had been widely known within the porn industry, both for her work for P0rnStar Platinum and elsewhere.

She had previously starred in a nude photo shoot for Penthouse magazine and also appeared on the front cover of Lowrider magazine aged 18.

“The entire PornStar Platinum family is in mourning at the news of the loss of one of its family members. Yuri was found today at the age of 31. She was always kind to me and we will miss her,” Dan Hogue, director of business development for PornStar Platinum said in a statement to Xbiz.

News of Beltran’s death follows the tragic suicide of her fellow adult actress August Ames, who died aged 23 just last week. Some have suggested this points to major problems in the porn industry.

Ames had previously admitted to having depression, and just prior to her death had been subject to vicious internet bullying for refusing to perform a scene with a male adult actor who also performs gay sex scenes.

Several artists and companies in the porn industry have come forward to share their sadness over Beltran’s death, including the influential porn production company Brazzers.

Fellow adult actress Lauren Sanchez expressed her shock in a tweet, saying: “OMG no I love her I was praying it wasn’t real heard the sad news that she passed away. R.I.P Yurizan Beltran.”

“A sweet soul lost. You came across very genuine and kind to me when I first met you. I am so sad. Sending love to everyone that was close to Yurizan Beltran,” wrote another p0rn star, Catalina Cruz.

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)

Related posts: