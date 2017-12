Information reaching us has it that the wife of a United States Republican lawmaker in Kentucky who killed himself after accusations he $exually assaulted a teenage girl says she will seek to replace him in the state legislature.

Rebecca Johnson made the announcement in a news release sent to The Associated Press. Dan Johnson killed himself Wednesday night. David Adams, a political operative who worked for Dan Johnson, confirmed Rebecca Johnson’s intentions.In the release, Rebecca Johnson referred to her husband’s death as a “high-tech lynching based on lies and half-truths.”

She may be in denial here. Johnson had a history of publicly embarrassing behavior from being everything from an outright racist to a serial fabulist with delusions of grandeur. Only the most devout media disbeliever could conclude that Johnson’s suicide was triggered by a political conspiracy against him.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published a story earlier this week detailing accusations that Johnson sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in 2013. Police had investigated the matter but did not file charges. The story prompted police to re-open the investigation.

