Russell Simmons is on a mission to prove his innocence after a series of rape allegations surfaced in an explosive New York Times report.

The 60-year-old music mogul is taking a lie detector test to prove he did not $exually assault Keri Claussen Khalighi.According to Russell‘s attorneys, he passed the test “with flying colors, and plans to repeat the test for allegations made by four other women.”

“Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges. Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned! We’ll share information today… And tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet. My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. #NotMe Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #Metoo . It’s just a statement about my innocence,” the 60-year-old music mogul wrote on Instagram.

