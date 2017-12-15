Pasuma wonder has joined thousands of people in the world to mourn with K1 over the death of his 34-year old daughter, Wasilat who died of diabetics in Canada on Tuesday. Pasuma sent his condolence message via his instagram page and wrote;

“speechless

@kingwasiuayindemarshal

Words cannot express how deeply sorry I am to hear about Wasilat, My deepest sympathy for your loss.

My thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. May your beautiful memories sustain and bring comfort to you during this difficult season.

My heart is filled with sadness. Please accept our deepest sympathies and know that my prayers are with you during this time Sir.”

