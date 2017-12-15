Mel B has been forced to pay more than half a million pounds in “spousal support” and legal fees in her divorce from abusive ex Stephen Belafonte.



According to new documents, the Spice Girl must pay Belafonte £11,160 a month for three years despite her claims that he sexually and physically abused her during the 10-year marriage.It adds up to £401,760 over the three years, but she must also pay Belafonte’s £150,000 legal bill – due five days before Christmas.

A source said: “After all the abuse Mel claims she suffered at Stephen’s hands it is a bitter pill she is swallowing right now. Handing over money to the man she alleges drove her to try to take her own life is quite incredible.”

Belafonte, 42, vehemently denied the abuse allegations.

The payment details came as he accused Mel, 42, of breaking their £5million divorce deal by denying him access to one of their homes.

He claims a buyer has £4.5million in cash waiting to purchase the LA house, but he cannot get in to do repairs.

He also accuses Mel of not letting him see their six-year-old daughter, Madison.

He now wants the courts to enforce the divorce deal.

