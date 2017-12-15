Mark Wahlberg Named 2017’s Most Overpaid Actor -Forbes
Mark Wahlberg made big bucks for his movies this year, but Forbes thinks he wasn’t worth the padded paychecks. Forbes announced on Wednesday Wahlberg was 2017’s most overpaid actor after a string of box office flops. Wahlberg earned $68 million pre tax this year.
The ranking was based on the movies he made before June 2017, which didn’t include the 46-year-old actor’s recent releases such as “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Daddy’s Home 2.”For every $1 he was paid for his three major movies, the flicks earned back $4.40. Christian Bale was named second most overpaid actor this year because of the poor performance by “The Promise.” His movies earned $6.70 per dollar he was paid. Channing Tatum came in third, followed by Denzel Washington and Brad Pitt.
