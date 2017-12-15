With Christmas less than two weeks off, Kris Jenner’s home is all decked out. And on Thursday, her 37-year-old second daughter Kim Kardashian used her Snap Story to show off her mother’s decorations.

This was not, incidentally, the Hidden Hills mansion that Trulia reported Kris has bought across the street from Kim and her husband Kanye West.She posted a video of a cobblestone pathway outside the house – one that was lined with trees strung all the way up with Christmas lights. Rainbow lights were also seen snaking about the bushes near the door, near Nutcracker figurines that contributed to the Yuletide tenor of the decor.

‘So, my favorite thing to do is drive around the town and show my kids all the Christmas tree lights,’ Kim drawled from behind the camera.

She did reveal, however, that North and Saint West, four and two respectively, ‘haven’t seen my mom’s house decorated yet. She did a rainbow theme.’

