The Deeper Life Christian Church has completed its main auditorium located at the church’s headquarters in Gbagada area of Lagos state and it is valued at over N5 billion (about $16 million).

The 45,000 capacity church project which had gone on for about 13 years is said to be the fourth largest completed church auditorium in the world.

Nigeria presently has a plethora of mega church buildings under construction, all of which rank among the largest in the world. The MFM Temple with a capacity of 500,000, Faith Theatre which is 100,000, Salvation Ministries – 90,000, The Great Tabernacle of The Apostolic Faith Mission – 75,000 and The Lords Garden of Dunamis International Christian Centre – 70,000 are all under construction and are billed to be the five largest auditoria in the world in that order when completed. In a previous report by kanyinulia.com , top Christian leaders all raised their voices to reject the imposition of Arabic studies on Christian students in Secondary schools in Nigeria.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM); Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church; Rev. Felix Omobude and Pastor W.F. Kumuyi of Deeper Life Church, have all ordered Christian students to boycott the compulsory Arabic classes. The top pastors spoke after a meeting in Lagos under the auspices of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

