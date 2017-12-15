As a startup, you may think it is impossible to market what you do. That’s no excuse. These proven tips which will assist you in getting the word out about your business and watch as it grows.

Give your product away

If you are very sure about your product, you should give it away without collecting a dime. Once customers taste this unexpected your product for free, they will line up at their local store to buy it or even request that the store carry it.Attend networking events

Taking advantage of networking events to push your business. You will probably meet people who are interested in your product and are either willing to partner or patronise you. If you can, you can create your own event.

Send a weekly e-mail

If you want to maintain the relationship with your customers, there is nothing simpler than creating a weekly e-mail that provides something of value to them. You can send the email once a week or daily. The important thing is to ensure the emails are relevant to the receiver.

Sponsor an organization

Many local organizations are not that expensive to sponsor for a year if you consider the so-called per meeting cost. If your product or service is a good fit with their audience, you will get exposure every time the organization sends out an e-mail and a mention every time they meet. Attendees always remember and appreciate companies who sponsor their favourite organizations.

Create a cool giveaway

When thinking through what your company will give away make sure it’s something customers won’t want to throw away or easily lose in their desk or bag.

