A woman allegedly drugged her ex-boyfriend and sliced off his p#ni$ while he was unconscious.

The couple were staying in a cabin in the city of Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic when the dismemberment took place.According to police reports, 44-year-old Samuel Ventura Garcia and his 28-year-old girlfriend Johanny Diaz had a fierce argument, possibly about ending the relationship.

Diaz then drugged Garcia with an unspecified substance and while he was unconscious she decided to lop off his member.

After the attack, Diaz then fled the scene but was quickly captured by officers of the Dominican Republic National Police.

It is unknown who alerted the authorities to the crime.

The report provided by the director general of the National Police states that Garcia was taken to the nearby Hospital Dr. Ricardo Limardo where he underwent initial treatment.

He was later transferred to a private health centre in Puerto Plata.

Specialist medic Francisco de Jesús told Diario Libre: “The surgery we carried out was risky, the patient was helped by his age and arriving within twelve hours.

“If he hadn’t, the the prognosis wouldn’t have been favourable.”

After a four-hour surgery, doctors predict Mr Garcia could make a full recovery in as little as two months.

According to reports, Diaz has stated that she did not regret the attack, claiming she was the victim of mistreatment by Garcia who was forcing her to be with him.

Mr Garcia’s brother denied those claims saying Diaz was the ab,user.

