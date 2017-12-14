What Transpired Between Runtown And Davido Over His New ‘Bae’ Is Hilarious
Davido has been flaunting his new Girlfriend on his Snapchat of recent, and right now they’re on a vacation together in Dubai.
Davido however has not been able to keep calm, about his new found love.. They’ve been going luxury shopping in Dubai and yesterday, He tweeted, ‘Chase her!! Even when she’s already yours’.Runtown replied his tweet saying, “1 week old love’ be like’ and Davido cheekily replied ‘weyrey’.”
Davido also went on a ranting spree about “Girlfriends” on his Snapchat and even flaunted some photos of them both rocking Gucci.
Here’s how the conversation ensured between Davido And Runtown:
