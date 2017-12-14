Nigerian Police Force’s Youth Ambassador Korede Bello on Tuesday held a public forum with the police.

The Youth and the Police Forum, with musicians Simi, Dr Sid, Sound Sultan, and Ruggedman in attendance, and the police Public Relations Officer Jimoh Moshood, featured the police in conversation with the youth of the country.Korede Bello shared photos from the event on his Instagram, writing that the issues which led to the #EndSARS campaign were addressed. He wrote:

Glory to God. We had a successful #YouthsAndThePolice forum yesterday @koredebelloinitiative

The public outcry by aggrieved Youths on the issues that have led to the #ENDSARS campaign which has taken domicile on social media prompted the urgent need for a dialogue between the #Youths and the #Police.

As a Nigerian youth and a Youth Ambassador for the Nigerian Police Force, my team and I took the responsibility to create a platform for a sit down between both parties in order to address the issues raised by #EndSars campaigners.

The Forum aimed at seeking #PoliceAccountabilty. A Police Force that effectively delivers on crime control and maintaining order with value for human life within the bounds of law.

The conversation is on and I strongly believe in a better Police Force and a better Nigeria It’s a collective responsibility and Coming together is a start; Keeping together is a progress; Working together is a success.

My sincere gratitude to CSP Jimoh O. Moshood, SP Dolapo Badmus @[email protected], @[email protected]@[email protected] the NPF and youths from all walks of life who participated in the dialogue. #PoliceAccountability is the key to #ReformSARS not #EndSARS

