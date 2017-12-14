Zambian Media Personality Caristo Chitamfya Jr a.k.a Caristo Clear was so elated as he met with football legend, Jay Jay Okocha during German Bundesliga Tour. The young man watched the Derby game between FC Schalke and Borussia Dortmund, in the VIP box with Jay Jay Okocha.

According to reports, Jay Jay Okocha described Caristo Chitamfya Jr as a very intelligent, entertaining young man with a bright future.Caristo was reportedly given a warm reception as he also watched other matches during the German football tour.

Jay Jay Okocha came to the Bundesliga in 1992, becoming the first Nigerian to play in the German Top flight and in 1993 Okocha scored the goal of the year against Oliver Khan whilst playing for Frankfurt. He also played for PSG in France and Bolton Wanderers in England to mention a few.

