Erico Bellisima is one of the best and most affordable hotels you will find at the Egbeda axis of Lagos State. The exquisite hotel which seats in a serene environment is managed by Bonaventure Iyida. Jumia Travel had an interview with Iyida where he told us about Erico Bellisima Hotel and much more. Excerpts

TELL US A LITTLE ABOUT YOURSELF SIR AS IT RELATES TO YOUR FUNCTION IN ERICO BELLISIMA?

I am Bonaventure Iyida, the General Manager, Erico Group of Companies which includes the hotel and the bar.

WHAT AMENITIES CAN GUESTS ENJOY IN A HOTEL LIKE YOURS? WHAT ARE SOME OF THE FUN ACTIVITIES THEY ENGAGE IN WHILE THEY LODGE? WHAT DAY OF THE WEEK WOULD YOU CONSIDER BEST FOR LEISURE LODGING IN YOUR HOTEL?We have a lot of side attractions in the hotel. These comprise of our executive swimming pool, exclusive VIP lounge, snooker board, etc. We are known for 24 hours electricity supply and maximum security for all our guests and customers. We also have a massive car park session that can take over 70 cars.

Our peak day is Wednesday (Ladies Nite) and Saturday (Jazz Nite). There is space for parties at the swimming pool side. We have a restaurant and bar. The reason why you should prefer Erico Hotels to other hotels is that we’ve got a lot of side attractions as earlier mentioned, and wonderful customer service.

IN A FEW WORDS, TELL US WHAT MAKES ERICO BELLISIMA UNIQUE COMPARED TO OTHER HOTELS AND SUITES?

We have a serene and tranquil atmosphere for relaxation. We also have rooms that are not designated for smoking while we also have designated areas for smoking.

WHAT CAN YOU SAY ARE SOME OF THE MAJOR CHALLENGES FACED BY HOTEL ADMINISTRATORS IN NIGERIA? ANY WORDS ON POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS TO THESE CHALLENGES?

Some hoteliers go as far as lying to prospective guests on services that they cannot afford to offer all in the bid to have such client or guest in the hotel. And when these lies are found out by the guest, it will turn up to be a general problem for hoteliers, and as such, guest will broadcast that this happens in all the hotels. This is why we ensure that we have all facilities as advertised.

In addition to this, some hotels are not open up to innovation in the hospitality industry and this draws us back in meeting up with the 21st-century requirements for hospitality business in the world. We must all embrace it.

AS A MANAGER OF THIS HOTEL, CAN YOU SHARE ONE OR TWO OF THE LESSONS YOU HAVE LEARNT ON TRAVEL AND HOTEL MANAGEMENT THAT CAN BE USEFUL TO STUDENTS AND UPCOMING HOTEL ADMINISTRATORS IN THE HOTEL AND TOURISM SECTOR?

On the lessons learnt about our online travel guests, the hotel has to be careful the way they treat these guests because these guests have access to the social media and could use it against such affected hotel and it will affect us generally. We should have a good sense of customer service and respect.

FOR THOSE LOOKING TO WORK IN THE HOSPITALITY SECTOR IN NIGERIA, WHAT WILL BE YOUR ADVICE TO THEM?

Working in the hospitality industry is a very good venture especially for someone who has the passion and is ready to leverage on such passion to make an impact. This is my 12th year in the industry and it has been fun all the way. All you need is to have passion and work hard to survive in the industry. You will also need patience, handwork and dedication to your duties to be able to make a lot of impact in the industry. If you have all these, you will definitely stand out.

