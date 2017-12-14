John Boyega is one of the most talented and charismatic young actors working today. Since he broke out in 2011, with his acclaimed performance in Attack The Block, he has shown his impressive range by tackling roles in everything from indie dramas to sci-fi blockbusters.

The one thing we haven’t seen the 25-year-old tackle is a good old-fashioned romance. Well, Boyega apparently already has that in mind, and his dream love interest is Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Queen of Katwe)The British-Nigerian, who stars alongside the 34-year-old actress in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, revealed this during an interview with Complex, and we are already onboard (somebody, call Gina Prince-Bythewood and get a script together pronto).

About trying different genres and hoping to work with Lupita, Boyega said:

“I’m hitting different genres. I’m still trying to convince Lupita Nyong’o to be the love of my life in a movie. That should really happen.”

Dark-skinned women rarely get the chance to play love interests in Hollywood movies, so if this were to actually happen, it would be truly amazing. Plus, we are really tired of seeing the stunning Lupita hidden behind CGI characters (Jungle Book, Star Wars).

