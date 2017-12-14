Comedian, I Go Dye, was recently honored with a Make A Difference Against Corruption Today award by the UKAID and youth alive foundation MADACT.

Posting photos of the award on his IG page, the comedian said he is dedicating the award to Nigerian pensioners who are fighting hard to get their pension entitlement despite puting in so many years of hardwork in the civil service.He wrote:

‘First I thank #Ukaid and youth alive foundation for this, Making A Difference Against Corruption Today. I am humbled to receive this honour and i feel more obligated to influence my generation to live selflessly.

Consequently,I dedicate this award to all pensioners across the country and their children,whom have suffered so much for their families,bearing in mind that their parents worked selflessly for this nation, yet they have faced series of tribulations,just trying to get their pension entitlements.

Many of these pensioner’s children have continued to walk the endless journey of accompanying their loved across the country.Honestly, their children and next of kins have gone through alot.I commend their sacrifices .

I want to once again remind us, that the issue of corruption witnessed against pensioners is the highest form of ill treatment against humanity,denying them their benefits is unimaginable in a society like ours that has no social welfare package for elderly people.

We all should speak now for their comfort,because this is part of the reasons why young people hate public service and when they often get employment they see it as a means to steal public funds to preserve them against foreseeable situations facing pensioners across the nation.

May God bless Nigeria and keep all the pensioners alive, to eat the fruits of their labour

