Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos set another pace on Wednesday, December 13, with the opening of an ultra-modern park

– Named after three former governors, the park has a free wi-fi, children’s unit and other facilities for users.– Governor Ambode says the park was named after three governors as part of the efforts of his administration to honour those considered as heroes of the state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos officially unveiled an ultra-modern recreational park in Alausa, Ikeja, in the evening of Wednesday, December 12.

The park was opened in honour of three former governors of the state, Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson (Rtd), Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The park is located in front of the state House of Assembly and few metres away from Lagos House. Ambode, who spoke at a ceremony to unveil the park known as Johnson, Jakande, Tinubu Park (JJT Park), said it was part of the efforts of his administration to immortalise heroes of the state.

“One of the hallmarks of any progressive society is to always recognise and reward the efforts of heroes who contribute to the growth of that society.

“In the case of Lagos state, we have so many heroes who toiled and laid a solid foundation for the Lagos we enjoy today. “Today, we are here to celebrate and honour three past governors of our dear state who were outstanding in their contributions to the development of Lagos state.

“These eminent Lagosians are some of the very few brave men that stood to be counted on the side of justice and even by their performances while in office have written their name in gold for future generations. “The roles played by Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson, the first governor and military administrator of the state; Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos state; and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governor and architect of modern Lagos; can never be forgotten. They are the true legends of our state, and architects of the Lagos we are proud of today,” Ambode said. The governor noted how Brigadier Johnson laid the foundation as the pioneer governor of the newly created Lagos state in 1967 and constructed the 60.7 kilometre Lagos-Badagry Expressway linking Nigeria with countries in the West African sub region, the Itoikin Bridge linking Epe and Ikorodu; the Eko Bridge and a network of roads and bridges that opened up the new Lagos. He said Alhaji Jakande, the first elected civilian governor of the state, who held office for four years, introduced masses-oriented programmes particularly in the education, housing and health sectors. According to Ambode, apart from the successful implementation of the free education programme, Alhaji Jakande’s administration also established new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools, and also constructed over 30,000 housing units in different parts of the state for the benefit of low income earners. “His tenure also witnessed the completion of the general hospitals in Gbagada and Ikorodu as well as the establishment of about 20 health centres within the state. “Alhaji Lateef Jakande conceived and initiated the metro line transit system that would have provided a solution to the challenge being experienced in the transportation sector today,” he said. Concerning Tinubu, Ambode said the former governor’s tenure witnessed the development of a blue print for the future development of the state and which successive administrations have continued to build upon and actualise today. One of the remarkable achievements of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was the reform of the state tax administration system which resulted in the state attaining the status of the most viable and self-sustaining state in Nigeria. “He also made huge investments in education and initiated new road constructions, required to meet the needs of the fast-growing population of the state. “Asiwaju also established the institutional framework which ensured that the state was properly and efficiently run. “It was under Asiwaju’s government that institutions like LIRS, LAMATA, LASTMA and many others came into existence,” Governor Ambode said adding that his administration decided to honour the trio while they are alive, just as he expressed optimism that the park would serve as a constant reminder of their sacrifices and the need to protect and preserve their virtues and what they stood for. “More importantly, it will serve as a reminder and a source of inspiration for leaders who would have the honour and privilege to occupy the seat that was once occupied by these great men of history. “On behalf of the government and the very appreciative people of Lagos state, I want to say a big thank you to these living legends for their sacrifice, commitment, dedication and passion for the growth and development of Lagos state. “You will continue to be remembered and celebrated by men, women, and children, young and old from any part of the world who step into this garden which has been dedicated to you,” Governor Ambode said. The general manager of the Lagos state Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Mrs Bilikis Adebiyi-Abiola said the park, aside being strategically located showcases the government’s resolve to make parks available for recreation, for relaxation as well as social events. She said the park showed Ambode has placed a high premium on the quality of life of Lagosians. According to her, the JJT Park, which occupies a total land area of approximately 21,880sqm, among other things, has two waterfalls, a children’s playground and free Wi-fi access. NAIJ.com earlier reported how Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos broke a record in the history of governance in the state on December 11, as he presented a budget estimate of N1.046 trillion to members of the House of Assembly.

