Brooklyn Beckham has unveiled a new tattoo, this time a tribute to his three younger siblings.

The aspiring photographer and proud brother, who got his first tatt back in April and has since had more than eight designs inked on his body, showed off the tiny design on his arm on social media on Wednesday.The ink, done by Mr. K at Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City, reads: “02 05 11.” While most of his fans got the reference immediately, others couldn’t work out what it meant.

“The year his brothers and sister were born 2002, 2005, 2011,” one fan pointed out.

