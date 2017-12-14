A rape case against rapper Nelly has been dropped by prosecutors in Washington State.

The decision comes after Nelly’s accuser refused to cooperate with the investigation claiming she wouldn’t stand a chance taking on a celebrity in court.

The woman had called police in October following the alleged assault that she claimed took place on Nelly’s tour bus.But without her testimony, TMZ reports, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determined it was unable to charge the recording artist with a crime.

On October 13, a lawyer for the alleged rape victim announced that we ‘do not live in a society where a 21-year-old college student can feel safe enough to pursue criminal charges against a celebrity for an alleged rape.’

Attorney Karen Koehler stated that the young woman ‘wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her.’

She added her client would refuse to testify in court.

