4 Creative Ways to Save Money Eating Out

Sometimes, for one reason or the other, you might prefer eating out over having a home-cooked meal. Unfortunately, eating out is largely known as an expensive eating option and that many times scares people away from it.

However, there are some creative ways to save money on eating out, making it less expensive that it would typically be. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No. 1 online food ordering platform, shares 4 creative ways to save money eating out.If You Can, Skip Your Drink Order

Restaurants make ‘a killing’ off your drink order, so a great way to save yourself some cash is to skip the drink order and just order for food and water. You can always get a drink later at much cheaper price than you’ll find at the restaurant.

Go at the Start of the Week

This usually includes days like Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. At this time, foot traffic is notoriously slow for restaurants so they tend to offer specials with price cuts or discounts to entice people to come in and fill up their chairs.

Avoid Going out During the Weekends or Major Holidays

At such times, there is usually an increase in the number of people coming to restaurants or fast foods, as a result, these restaurants are likely to mark-up their prices to take full advantage of this increase in traffic. To save some money, it is best to go before the weekend or either a day or two before or a day or two after a major holiday for your celebratory meal.

Go at Lunch Time

Items on a restaurant’s lunch menu almost always cost less than their dinner menu, so you can opt for eating a late lunch at the restaurant and just make it a lunch date altogether to save some money. This is also a great idea for checking out expensive restaurants in a cheaper way.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)