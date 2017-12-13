The guy who cops think is responsible for ransacking R. Kelly‘s Atlanta homes has given himself up.

According to Johns Creek Police Department, Alfonso Walker turned himself in Monday on charges stemming from Kelly’s burglaries over Thanksgiving weekend.

He was booked on two counts of burglary, two counts of theft by taking and two counts of theft by deception.Recall an arrest warrant was issued for Walker after he told them he’d turn himself in last Tuesday and didn’t. Cops say they were told he’d hired people to clean out the cribs and sell all of the singer’s stuff. Kelly said Walker was just a part-time employee.

Meanwhile, Kels released a statement thanking Johns Creek PD and fans for their support over the incident.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)