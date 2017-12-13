Nigerian Lady Peace Is Overall Outstanding Graduate of US University

Beautiful​ Peace Eze emerged the overall outstanding graduate at University of Louisiana, U.S. She wrote;

“I️ am so grateful to have been honored as the UL college of science outstanding graduate and the overall UL outstanding graduate for fall 2017.

This has been a long and wonderful journey and I️ am so grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to be a Ragin Cajun
#geauxul #nigerianpride #beautyandbrains…”

