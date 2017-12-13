The Central Bank of Nigeria said on Tuesday it had injected 210 million dollars into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages.

The bank said, in a statement, it had released 100 million dollars earmarked for the wholesale market, 55 million dollars for small businesses and individuals, and 55 million dollars for certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.

