The British Council, LIFT and Battersea Arts Centre is delighted to offer its New International Voices Grant for West African Artist currently living and working in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal or Sierra Leone. Artists will receive a range of support for their residency, including a small stipend of approximately £1,500 (inclusive of travel expenses, visa costs and per diems).

The aim of the grant is to support a new generation of international artists who are in the early stages of their professional practice and this grant provide a chance for individual West African artists to test out new ideas, to challenge the way they work, and create new international networks.The British Council is a British organisation specialising in international cultural and educational opportunities. The British Council is a charity registered in Great Britain and Scotland and is governed by Royal Charter. It is also a public corporation and an executive nondepartmental public body (NDPB), sponsored by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: January 26, 2018

Course Level: Grant is available for artists.

Study Subject: Grant is awarded to enabling artists to develop and present new work in a collaborative and supportive environment.

Scholarship Award: Artists will receive a range of support for their residency, including:

International travel provided for by the British Council.

2 weeks communal accommodation in the artist bedrooms at Battersea Arts Centre.

Access to communal self-catering facilities and a supply of basic food stuff.

Access to two weeks of rehearsal space at the Battersea Arts Centre.

A creative dialogue with Battersea Arts Centre and LIFT producers about the development of new ideas.

Attendance to LIFT’s Weekender.

Complimentary tickets to performances at LIFT 2018.

The chance to connect and network with International performance-makers.

Number of Scholarships: Number of the grant is not given.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must have a experience in creating devised performance

English Language Requirements: Applicants must be fluent in English.

Application Procedure:

Applicants can apply via email.

How to Apply:

Candidates are required to submit a CV, a covering letter of no more than 2 sides of A4 expressing why they wish to participate in the project and a scanned copy of their international passport by the 26th January 2018.

The CV and covering letter should demonstrate a strong working methodology and articulate the benefits that might be derived from undertaking the residency. If possible please include a maximum of 3 video links to your work.

Applications should be sent by email.

