The University of Sheffield (informally Sheffield University is a public research university in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England. It received its royal charter in 1905 as successor to the University College of Sheffield, which was established in 1897 by the merger of Sheffield Medical School (Firth College (1879) and Sheffield Technical School (1884).Students must be proficient in written and spoken English, normally demonstrated by grade C or above in GCSE English Language or an acceptable English language qualification.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: March 16, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: The recipients of these will have the choice of either: a £500 University catering card or a year’s peak gym membership at sports Sheffield.

Number of Scholarships: There will be over 50 runners-up awards.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligible Countries: Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements:

Applicants ‘ll need to put the University of Sheffield as your firm choice before 19 July 2018.

The accommodation award will be a standard single en-suite room in either Ranmoor/Endcliffe or City. Explore University accommodation.

The award is for new full-time home fee-paying undergraduate students beginning their studies in September 2018.

Applicants may be eligible to apply for more than one award but you will only receive either: one of the Scholarship Challenge awards or one of the Alumni awards.

English Language Requirements: Students must be proficient in written and spoken English, normally demonstrated by grade C or above in GCSE English Language or an acceptable English language qualification.

Application Procedure:

If this is you, just answer the following question for your chance to be awarded one of 25 scholarships of a year’s free accommodation at the University of Sheffield:

How would you use the influence and expertise you will gain at the University of Sheffield to change something in your community?

Submit your entry as a 60-second video, a 600-word essay or a one-sided A3 poster design.

How to Apply:

You’ll need to have a University of Sheffield MUSE account to apply for this scholarship.

Use our scholarship form to apply (log into MUSE first or click/tap on the blue MUSE account button on the scholarship form):

Online Application

Scholarship Link

