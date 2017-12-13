5 Clear Indications That You Are A Social Media Junkie

Social media has, no doubt, almost completely changed how we communicate. But, there is a point where the obsession with social media goes from harmless fun to an intrusion on your life. How do you know if you have arrived at this point? These signs shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, will definitely help.It is the first thing you do in the morning

Almost every social media addict will begin their daily routine by scrolling through what they have missed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more during your eight hours of sleep.

Your friends only contact you via social media

Social media has made it possible to keep in touch with friends and family. If your friends use these apps to get in touch with you, it’s because they know you’re most likely already on them. Very few people now bother to make calls.

You check your timeline and feeds at every location

There’s nothing wrong with checking your phone once in awhile. But when you scroll through your feeds or timeline at every location, you are simply engrossed or attached to social media.

You hear imaginary notifications

It is a serious case of addiction when you start to imagine notifications in your head. Many of us have experienced the imaginary phone vibration causing you to quickly check your phone for a notification that never came.

You monitor likes and retweets

Social media likes and retweets mean a lot to someone addicted to it. It has become a form of acceptance and after a while getting more can become an addiction. They keep monitoring who liked and did not like their pix.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)